Cramele Recaș invests €11m in Romanian wine

18 September, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Romanian winery Cramele Recaș has announced an €11m investment plan with the aim to consolidate its position as the country’s largest wine producer.

Founder Philip Cox declared the expansion plan to further grow his family business and reach sales of 50 million bottles per year and €100 million turnover in the next three to five years. 

To achieve these targets, the company will start production of sparkling wines, along with a new winery, bottling facilities and warehousing. 

The new winery is an investment in Tenuta Odobești Winery, located in Vrancea, the largest vineyard region in Romania.

The bottling facility is due to be operational by 2025 and will have the largest bottling line in Eastern Europe, with a capacity of filling over 13,000 bottles per hour, close to 50 million bottles per year, while the warehousing facility will optimise the use of technology to ensure full stock and climate control.

