Brands Report 2024: Vodka

Continuing their dance for the top spot as the bestseller in vodka, Bacardi’s Grey Goose secured the position, with Diageo’s Ketel One coming in as runner-up. For the past couple of years the two brands have been alternating in the top positions, with Pernod Ricard’s Absolut following steadily in third place.
However, despite being runner-up, Ketel One is the house pour in 23% of bars we polled, a second choice in 14% and third choice in 8%. Grey Goose is the first-choice in 12% of bars, most likely due to it being a higher price than other workhorse spirits. It was the second-bestselling vodka in 27% of bars and third in 21% of bars. With vodka classically shining through in the Martini, which is typically ordered with a specific brand in mind, it’s clear in our analysis which these are, with Ketel One a top-three vodka in 45% of bars to Grey Goose’s 60%. Ketel One may be more often seen in these bars’ speed rails but it’s Grey Goose’s role as a more premium trade-up for guests that gives it the top spot.
LVMH’s Belvedere is in fourth. While not a popular house pour, appearing in just 4% of top choices in bars polled, much like Grey Goose, it shone as a requested pour, with 11% of bars choosing it as both second and third. Texas-produced Tito’s, a strong brand in the US, was a bestseller in 5% of bars.
How we did it
The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.
