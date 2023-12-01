Himkok announces aquavit collaboration with Linie

The collaboration involves ageing Himkok's in-house aquavit, its first aged iteration, in Linie's oak sherry casks and in the brand’s traditional techniques of sailing across the world before returning to Norway. Himkok Linie has left Oslo’s harbour this month and is set to return in the summer of 2024.

Senior brand manager, Martin Flintager said: ”Linie Aquavit is deeply rooted in Scandinavian heritage, traditions and culture. We have extensive experience within cask matured aquavit, but we have not yet reached our potential in the international bar scene.

“Himkok has shown that they have the ability to capture the essence of Norwegian culture and traditions and transform it into a modern and relevant setting, so I am really looking forward to this partnership,” Flintager added.

Ahead of the launch next year, the two teams will begin their Himkok journey at Parisian cocktail bar Danico on 7 December. The takeover series with Himkok is scheduled to take place in cities globally with the dates to be confirmed.