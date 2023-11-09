Menu of the month: Sips

Drinks at the newly-crowned World's Best Bar aren’t meant to be fussy. There is all the creativity, theatre and deft technique that you’d expect from co-owners Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez, but minus the pretence.

Breaking down barriers between the bar and its guests is important here. That’s why the bar itself is an island in the centre of the room with bartenders working on either side of it with no bar counter to create a physical divider.

And this philosophy of democratisation can be found in the drinks too – cocktails rarely have more than a couple of ingredients and flavours are kept familiar. What makes Sips’ list so special is how simplicity can be exalted in the hands of Caporale and Álvarez.

Espresso Martini

“The most anarchist Espresso Martini ever. In fact, it has no espresso, nor vodka,” explains Sips co-owner Simone Caporale. “The main ingredient is Palo Cortado sherry, Amaro Santoni, cold brew coffee macerated with ginger roots and orange… the cream on top is achieved by beating coffee with water and frankincense oil. Like drinking a cloud of coffee.”

Macallan 12 Double Oak, Amaro Santoni, cold brew, Palo Cortado sherry, coffee foam

Method: Add all the ingredients to the shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled Martini glass. Garnish with coffee foam.

To make the cold brew: Grind the coffee beans coarsely. Combine with coffee beans and water and rest for 24 hours at room temperature. Strain and measure the amount of cold brew obtained. Add the same amount of simple syrup and blend with a hand mixer.

To make the coffee foam: Combine 25g of soluble coffee with 55g of white sugar and 20cl of cold water. Blend with a hand mixer until a foamy consistency is achieved. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate.

Black Dot

Mezcal Vida, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, orange

Frida Kahlo

Tequila Curado, Nixta, fino sherry, tomatillo

Compressed

Brandy Fundador Sherry Cask Solera, palo cortado sherry, peach