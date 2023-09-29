Jacob Martin wins Diageo World Class 2023

Jacob Martin of Canada was named Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2023 at the global finals in Sao Paolo on Thursday, 28 September.

With more than 10,000 bartenders entered into the competition this year, 54 were invited to the four-day global finals where Martin took home the top prize after a series of challenges.

“Bartending is an amazing community and this week has constantly reminded me of that,” said Martin. “We have all pushed each other, learned from each other and fed off the amazing energy from this fantastic city. The standard of the competition was out of this world, but right now I’m just looking forward to enjoying a cocktail made by someone else.”

The judging panel for the finals consisted of Monica Berg (from London’s Tayer + Elementary), Giacomo Giannotti (from Paradiso in Barcelona) and Ago Perrone (from London’s The Connaught Bar).

This year’s World Class also saw the inclusion of the Industry Forum, a chance to engage, educate and inspire the bartending community with seminars and panel discussions from World Class judges and guests.

Marissa Johnston, global head of Diageo World Class, added: “Following last year’s World Class in Sydney was always going to be a big ask, but the World Class teams around the world, the Brazil team and, of course, our amazing 54 competitors have all stepped up to the plate and knocked it out the park. The level of energy on the ground here is incredible and after so many months of planning it’s been such a thrill to see it all come together like this. It’s so exciting to see a city come alive with great drinks and great experiences.

"Jacob has truly taken this competition to the next level – he excelled across the board and the feedback from the judges has been incredible. Jacob is such a deserving winner and I can’t wait to work with him over the next 12 months – he’ll go far.”