Bruichladdich reduces packaging emissions by 65% with redesign of The Classic Laddie

17 July, 2023
By Oli Dodd

Islay distillery, Bruichladdich, has redesigned its signature The Classic Laddie, removing the secondary tin and significantly reducing glass weight to reduce packaging CO2 emissions by 65%.

The new design is 32% lighter than the previous bottle and contains 60% recycled glass allowing the transportation of more bottles per palate.

In the past, customers could opt out of secondary packaging but the distillery is now removing production of the outer tin, the manufacture of which emitted over 1kg of CO2 each.

“As an industry, we’ve become accustomed to believing that single malt Scotch whisky must come with outer packaging as standard,” said Douglas Taylor, chief executive at Bruichladdich Distillery.

“Where most other spirits travel around the world in just the bottle, the majority of single malts have an elaborate or heavy secondary, outer pack. And it made us ask ourselves, why? Secondary packaging is not always necessary, and it’s certainly not sustainable.

“The new proprietary Classic Laddie bottle marks a significant step change for Bruichladdich. This is much more than a bottle redesign. It is changing the trajectory for the brand and the way that we operate as a values-led business.”

The re-designed bottle is now available to buy online at bruichladdich.com and in stores across the UK, priced at rrp £45.

