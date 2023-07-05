Lion completes takeover of Four Pillars

Sydney-based brewing group, Lion, has completed its takeover of Australian spirits producer Four Pillars for an undisclosed sum.

Four Pillars joins the Lion-owned Vanguard Luxury Brands distribution business, domestic distributor of the brand since 2013, as the acquisition includes ownership of the distillery in Healesville, along with domestic and international sales and marketing of the brand.

Four Pillars co-founder and chief distiller Cameron Mackenzie, and co-founder and brand and strategy director Matt Jones, are to remain in the business in their current roles.

Co-founder and trade director Stuart Gregor will remain in the short-term before taking an extended sabbatical.

Four Pillars and Vanguard business, combined, will operate as a stand-alone spirits division within Lion Australia, called Four Corners Global Spirits.

The division will be headed up by former Beam Suntory executive Ed Stening, who will report to Lion Australia’s managing director, David Smith.