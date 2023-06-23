Baijiu sales falter in first half of 2023

Sales of China’s national spirit were slower in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period last year according to a poll conducted by China Alcoholic Drinks Association.

The category had enjoyed a slight rebound following the lifting of the country's zero-Covid policy but began to falter in March.

According to the survey, 51.3% of those surveyed experienced slower sales and higher inventories in the first half of the year, 48% said their inventory pressures had increased and 36% said that they are spending more money to buy stock than sell it.

About half of Baijiu dealers surveyed said they were cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year, while more than a third said it was necessary to be wary.

The IWSR forecasts the domestic baijiu category to pass $200 billion by 2024 but the category is a difficult one to predict with producers notoriously secretive when it comes to providing data.