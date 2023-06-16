Neurita tequila

Neurita tequila made with mixology in mind

16 June, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Created with tequila mixology in mind, Neurita has entered the category with its Citrus and Rosa expressions.

The expressions, made from Premium Tequila Blanco, are sourced from leading distilleries in Jalisco, Mexico. 

Founder of Neurita, Lucy Smith, said: “The idea to create Neurita was born from a very simple idea, my love of a well-mixed Marg. Like many people, they’re my go-to cocktail, whether it be for a night out or in with friends and family. 

“But that vibrant characteristic of the classic Margarita didn’t seem to be represented in the key component, tequila. When I looked at the tequila category, I couldn’t find a brand that appealed to me, one that looked fun to drink, with great branding, but also delivered on taste. That’s when I decided to create Neurita, to craft a tequila which really captured the essence of what a Margarita is all about.” 

Blue agave plants are used to create the tequilas, with real fruit extracts and botanicals used to infuse both varieties, meaning Neurita is naturally flavoured and its margaritas are lower in sugar, aiming to remove the need for triple sec with this natural sweetness.

Neurita Citrus Tequila and Neurita Rosa Tequila are available to purchase directly from the Neurita website, Master of Malt, Threshers and Amazon for an rrp of £29.99.

