The Cocktail Report launches

Available digitally today ahead of its print release, the new annual supplement features the 2023 list of the bestselling classic cocktails at the world's best bars and analysis pieces on cocktail trends in the industry.

The report, which is predicated on a poll of a sample of the world's best bars (those that have been nominated for or won global awards), also delves into the bestselling spirits in the world's best bars.

Hamish Smith, bars editor of Drinks International and editor of the Cocktail Report, said: "Ever since we created our list of the bestselling classics cocktails in 2015, it's a been a runaway success - perennially the top story on drinksint.com. We knew it could be more than an article in a magazine and on a website, so this year it graduated to form the basis of its own magazine.



"You might think that classic cocktails are a static landscape but our research shows that these drinks roll in and out of fashion like anything else. This year, we've seen lesser-known classics make our list and, most interestingly, recently created cocktails become considered classics."