Hannah Lanfear joins Speciality Drinks as advocacy manager

Premium spirits supplier Speciality Drinks has announced the appointment of The Mixing Class founder Hannah Lanfear in a newly-created advocacy manager role.

Lanfear joins the brand having previously taught the WSET Spirits courses and will build an advocacy program that intedns to “pave the way for trade education in the spirits and cocktail industry”.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Speciality Drinks,” said Lanfear. “I’ve always adored its portfolio, and long admired the wealth of knowledge in their stellar team. The road ahead is incredibly exciting; I can’t wait for the world to see what’s in the pipeline.”

Adriana Morris-Pérez, Head of Marketing at Speciality Drinks said: “We are incredibly excited to have Hannah on board, as there is no one in the industry more capable of driving our advocacy program forward than her.

The new role, which officially starts on 1 March, coincides with the return of Speciality Drinks’ portfolio tasting Raising the Back Bar, which returns on 15 May.

Raising the Back Bar will return as a one-day, trade-only portfolio tasting showcasing the company’s range of over 100 exclusive products.