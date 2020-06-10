Speciality Drinks and Edrington Beam Suntory offer wellbeing packs to bar staff

Wholesaler Speciality Drinks has teamed up with Edrington Beam Suntory to supply another batch of wellbeing packs to British bar staff.

The packs contain food and other essential items to help on-trade workers get through these difficult times.

Speciality Drinks and Edrington Beam Suntory launched the initiative with 1,000 packs in March, and they have now handed out 3,000 packs as a result of popular demand.

They are now fully restocked and ready to send out another batch. Anyone that received a pack in March can apply for another pack, while anyone that is yet to apply can also do so here.

“Covid-19 has left people vulnerable in our industry– an industry that has supported us as we’ve grown as a company,” said Rajbir Singh, co-founder of Speciality Drinks and its retail arm, The Whisky Exchange. “We see those working for licensed businesses as part of our family and we want them to know that they are not alone, and that we will do as much as we can to help them to take care of themselves and their families.”

Singh has spent the last week combing cash and carry stores across London to create these packs, which are funded by Edrington-Beam Suntory UK.

The House of Suntory has also unveiled a new virtual advocacy program for its premium portfolio of modern craft spirits: Toki Whisky, Haku Vodka, Roku Gin and Hibiki Whisky.

DOJO aims to “engage with bartenders to not only improve their skillset but better their understanding of the culture, philosophy and customs that embody The House of Suntory’s modern craftsmanship”.

There will be workshops on June 23, 24 and 25.

James Bowker, UK brand ambassador for the House of Suntory, said: “We are extremely proud to be launching The House of Suntory DOJO programme virtually during this uncertain time. It is our goal at The House of Suntory to continue to inspire the on-trade as the industry prepares for a new normal.

“Characterised by unrivalled technical mastery and unfailing attention to detail, Japanese bartending is an object of fascination and is imitated around the world. As such, these techniques and concepts need to be taught by best-in-class ambassadors of the Japanese bartending culture and we are confident that bartenders all over the globe will welcome this program with excitement.”

The tastings will take place via Zoom, with samples mailed out in advance. Visit https://house.suntory.com/ for more information.