London Cocktail Week confirms dates for 2023

London Cocktail Week has announced that it will be returning to the capital between 12 and 22 October 2023.

Now in its thirteenth year, the annual celebration returns following a year that saw 300 bars participate and the debut of four cocktail villages around the city.

“The dates for London Cocktail Week 2023 have been selected for the drinks trade to maximise travel opportunities between other global industry events,” said London Cocktail Week founders and organisers, Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne.

“We hope that visitors from outside Europe can take the opportunity to visit both London Cocktail Week and Bar Convent Berlin - which takes place directly before our festival - in one trip.

“We’ve also opted to keep the festival as eleven days long to incorporate two weekends, following fantastic feedback from bars and consumers.”