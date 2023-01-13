Larry Combs, chief information officer

Brown-Forman appoints chief information officer

13 January, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Brown-Forman Corporation has announced the appointment of Larry Combs to the newly created role of chief information officer and director of supply chain integration and strategy.

Combs will be responsible for the strategic direction of Brown-Forman’s application technologies, enterprise architecture, data and analytics strategy and framework, and portfolio management, as well as the continued development and execution of logistics, procurement, planning, and production strategies.

Tim Nall, senior vice president, chief global supply chain and technology officer, said: “Supply chains across the globe have been under pressure for the last few years driven in part by a lack of modern technologies to address the stressors. 

“This new role ensures Brown-Forman is well-positioned to leverage leading applications and technologies that will enhance our global supply chain and on-going operations.” 

Over his 30-year career at Brown-Forman, Combs has worked in a variety of roles including global quality director, vice president production services, and senior vice president technical services. 

“Larry’s knowledge of Brown-Forman’s supply chain, global manufacturing acumen, and record of leading transformational change through technology makes him uniquely qualified to ensure we meet our future supply chain and technology demands and opportunities,” added Nall.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: chief, officer, strategy, forman, brown, brown forman, information, chain, supply, supply chain, combs, senior vice president, technologies, information officer, chief information, strategies tim, chief information officer, strategies tim nall, nall senior vice, tim nall senior




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter