Brown-Forman appoints chief information officer

Brown-Forman Corporation has announced the appointment of Larry Combs to the newly created role of chief information officer and director of supply chain integration and strategy.

Combs will be responsible for the strategic direction of Brown-Forman’s application technologies, enterprise architecture, data and analytics strategy and framework, and portfolio management, as well as the continued development and execution of logistics, procurement, planning, and production strategies.

Tim Nall, senior vice president, chief global supply chain and technology officer, said: “Supply chains across the globe have been under pressure for the last few years driven in part by a lack of modern technologies to address the stressors.

“This new role ensures Brown-Forman is well-positioned to leverage leading applications and technologies that will enhance our global supply chain and on-going operations.”

Over his 30-year career at Brown-Forman, Combs has worked in a variety of roles including global quality director, vice president production services, and senior vice president technical services.

“Larry’s knowledge of Brown-Forman’s supply chain, global manufacturing acumen, and record of leading transformational change through technology makes him uniquely qualified to ensure we meet our future supply chain and technology demands and opportunities,” added Nall.