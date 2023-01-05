Brands Report 2023: Vodka

You’re drinking Vodka in one of the world’s best bars – but which brand are you drinking? Well, more likely than any other, it is Ketel One. And more likely by quite some way, suggests our poll.

This year the Diageo/ Nolet Family-owned pot still vodka was the bestseller in almost 30% of our bars and among the top-three sellers in more than half of those we polled. It comes off the back of nine wins in 10 years. That Ketel One is top of our trending list says it hasn’t lost any of its cool, despite its period of dominance.

Last year’s winner, Grey Goose, returns to its usual runner-up spot – it’s finished here seven out of the last eight times. Interestingly, the Bacardi-owned brand was found to have more presence in our bars overall – it was a top-three vodka in two-thirds – than Ketel One, but it loses out on the house pour, our poll suggests, with only 15% naming it their bestseller.

In third place, Absolut was the bestseller in 19% of bars – more bars than Grey Goose actually – but if it wasn’t the house pour, it wasn’t as much in the conversation. Absolut was among the top-three serves in 31% of our sample. It comes as no surprise that Diageo, Bacardi and Pernod Ricard vie to be the house vodka in the world’s best bars.

A more pragmatic approach appears to be in play at LVMH’s Belvedere, whose numbers suggest it’s less the star, more part of the supporting cast – it was the top vod in 8% of bars but in the top three in a considerable 40%. Tito’s, which is strong in the US, was the bestseller in 7% and a top three in 17%. The Texas-produced vodka equals its best performance in the Brands Report, while Beam Suntory’s Haku (a top-three vodka in 11% of bars) gains a place having debuted last year – expect this growth trend to continue. Stoli was a house pour in 5%, but outside of that didn’t feature much. Brands in positions eight to 10 were found to have presence, if not volume, in the world’s best bars.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from 33 countries around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

