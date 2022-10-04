House of Suntory releases limited edition Hibiki Blossom Harmony

The House of Suntory has announced the release of Hibiki Blossom Harmony, a limited edition blend featuring whiskies finished in Sakura casks.

With an aim to capture the spirit of the Sakura blossom season in early spring in Japan, the Hibiki Blossom Harmony blends a rare selection of whiskies finished in Sakura wood casks with matured malt and grain whiskies to create this particular Hibiki.

Fifth generation chief blender, Shinji Fukuyo, said: “I have been mesmerized by the Sakura cask for the last five years now due to its symbolism, but also because of its distinctive, subtly floral and spicy aroma and flavor notes.

“There have been many experiments with malt and grain whisky components, and we found that there was a special alchemy between the grain whiskies and the Sakura cask. It is this special relationship, harmony, that inspired me to create this blend,” added Fukuyo.

This limited edition bottle will be available from the 18th October in select global markets including in the US, UK, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Austria, UAE, Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

The expression is bottled at 43% abv and has a suggested rrp £175, and will be available at Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange, Amathus, Milroys and Soho Wines.