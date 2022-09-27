The Macallan releases collection celebrating 60 years of Bond on screen

The Macallan has announced the release of the James Bond 60 th Anniversary Release, six limited edition single malts launched to mark six decades of James Bond films.

Each bottle features original illustrative design to denote the decade it represents, and the single malt has been created by The Macallan Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell, each liquid cut at 43.7% as an homage to the character’s agent number, 007.

“This October, James Bond will celebrate its 60th anniversary, making it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment, comprising 25 films over six decades and six lead actors over time,” said Jaume Ferras, global creative director for The Macallan.

“The Macallan is James Bond’s whisky of choice and as two renowned global brands, we share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage.”

The Macallan has also announced a series of immersive experiences to celebrate the landmark including The Macallan in Cinema at The Macallan Estate which will take viewers through the brand’s history on film.

The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release will be available from The Macallan Online Boutique, The Macallan Estate Boutique, and selected travel retail and premium, specialist retailers at the rrp of £600 or $800.