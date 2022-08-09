Avallen publishes Bee More report

Avallen publishes Bee More Report

09 August, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Avallen Spirits, certified B Corp, have published their second Bee More Report, the company’s annual self-publication of their environmental impact for the year running 1 May to 31 April. 

The report covers subjects such as, carbon emissions, planting trees, saving the bees and banking for good.  

Tim Etherington-Judge, co-founder of Avallen Spirits, said: “The Bee More Report is an important snapshot of where we are as a business, setting a benchmark for us to improve our business and its environmental performance.

“If we’re to have a truly meaningful impact however, we need to bring people on this journey with us, so for me the most important part of the whole document is the section giving advice on how people can take meaningful action on the climate and biodiversity crisis,” Etherington-Judge added.

Since launching in 2019, Avallen has sought to set new benchmarks in environmental performance and transparency. 

Avallen have achieved a number of milestones for the business since the publication of their first Bee More Report in 2021, including:

· Sequestering almost 50t of CO2e through their production process

· Becoming a Certified B Corp

· Launching as a Global Partner with ecoSPIRITS

· Reducing the carbon intensity of Avallen sold by almost 5%

· Launching a paper bottle with FrugalPac

