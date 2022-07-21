Drinks International Travel Retail Awards deadline extended to 27 July

The Drinks International Travel Retail Awards has extended its deadline for entries to 27 July, as it returns for its 16th year to celebrate innovation in the travel retail drinks sector.

Its supplier awards look to recognise successful drinks marketing activations, packaging designs and brand launches within the travel retail sector in the past twelve months.

The awards categories are as follows:

● Luxury Drinks Launch of the Year

● Travel Retail Exclusive of the Year

● Drinks Launch of the Year

● Drinks Innovation of the Year

● New Design of a Drinks Brand

● Redesign / Re-Launch of an Established Drinks Brand or Range

● New Design Extension of an Established Drinks Brand

● Presentation Box Packaging of the Year

● Marketing Activation of the Year

Operators who have delivered excellent service, range and value, creating profitable retail enterprises are recognised through an industry vote, while suppliers who have generated successful product launches, packaging designs and marketing campaigns are recognised through a submission process, judged by a panel of travel retail experts.

These awards are the only dedicated drinks awards for this retail sector and winning an award is a recognised symbol of excellence.

Information on how to enter is available here.