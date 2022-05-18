Fountain hard seltzer announces partnership with UK’s ASM Global venues

Hard seltzer Fountain, has announced a partnership that will see the brand launch bars at some of the UK’s largest venues, including OVO Arena Wembley and AO Arena in Manchester.

The Brooklyn-founded brand will feature in 22 UK venues in 2022, available at more than 500 events as the public return to live entertainment events.

“Having the chance to join forces with such a leading company in live entertainment, especially at this phase of the brands UK growth trajectory, is a thrilling opportunity,” said Fountain Hard Seltzer UK partner, Jon Hamm.

“We are out there and getting cans in our hands, working hard to get the demand for our venues. The new partnership is key to our ambition for Fountain in the UK in 2022 and beyond.

“We believe it’s going to be an epic year as we celebrate the return to live events and the country is able to return to being social. We truly value being able to be at the heart of these experiences and want to demonstrate our commitment to the industry through this three-year deal.”

The announcement comes after Fountain released two new flavours this month, Watermelon and Raspberry, adding to the existing range that included Passionfruit and Mango.