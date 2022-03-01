Sweden’s government-owned liquor stores stop selling Russian products

01 March, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Sweden’s alcohol monopoly, Systembolaget, has removed all Russian-made vodka and other types of Russian alcohol from its shelves with immediate effect, in protest of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes after Finland’s alcohol monopoly, Alko, announced a similar boycott.

In a statement, assortment manager at Systembolaget, Ulf Sjödin described the situation as “exceptional” and that Systembolaget has taken the development “very seriously.”

He added: “As stated by the Swedish government, among others, Russia's armed attacks violate Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The attack causes great suffering to the Ukrainian people.

“The situation in Ukraine is exceptional and the invasion is a clear violation of international law. Against this background, Systembolaget has decided to immediately and for the time being stop the sale of all Russian articles in Systembolaget's range, and to cancel all planned launches of Russian articles.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: russian, alcohol, government, ukraine, situation, among others, monopoly, systembolaget, sweden’s, articles, invasion, russian articles, alcohol monopoly, government among, swedish government, systembolaget ulf sjödin, development “very seriously, “very seriously ”he, ”he added “as, seriously ”he added




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Tess Says: Minimalism vs Variety

The Scandinavian chic approach has had a huge influence on the modern bar scene. Thin glassware, no garnishes and plain interiors have become the norm for a lot of top bars around the world and to fit this aesthetic many have reduced their spirits offering.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter