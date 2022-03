Nordic wine and spirits company Anora has decided to suspend all sales to Russia and donate €50,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

This move comes in light of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine last week.

Anora CEO, Pekka Tennilä, said: “We are deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and want to offer our support to the Ukrainian people.”

Anora exports to more than 30 markets globally and in 2020 its net sales for the financial year were €628m.