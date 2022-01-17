Freixenet Copestick acquires Bolney Wine Estate

The transaction took place on 14 January and Freixenet Copestick is the UK and Ireland arm of Henkell Freixenet.

Bolney, located near Brighton, was founded in 1972 by Janet and Rodney Pratt and is now run by their daughter Samantha Linter.



Robin Copestick, managing director of Freixenet Copestick, said: "When we first saw Bolney Wine Estate, we were sure we had found the perfect winery.



“The sparkling wines are excellent, and the business is excellently run by Samantha Linter. She will work closely with the Henkell Freixenet and Freixenet Copestick teams as managing director. Together we aim to realise the opportunities of English Sparkling Wine and continue to grow Bolney Wine Estate's position."

Linter added: "This is a new chapter for Bolney Wine Estate. Over the past 50 years my family and I have worked hard to bring Bolney to where it is today. I am now very much looking forward to working with Freixenet Copestick and helping to develop Bolney within the group nationally and internationally.”

Dr Andreas Brokemper, CEO of Henkell Freixenet, added: "We are convinced that as the global market leader in the sparkling wine market, we can further strengthen the image of English Sparkling nationally and internationally.”

The wines of Bolney Wine Estate will become immediately available from the Freixenet Copestick sales team as well as Jascots, the London on-trade wholesaler, and via the Slurp eCommerce website.