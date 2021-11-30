Samuel Gulliver & Co partners with England Rugby

Samuel Gulliver & Co has signed a long-term deal to become the official whisky of England Rugby and coincide with the launch of its English single malts.

The inaugural whisky, England’s No.6, is a single malt English whisky distilled at The St. George’s Distillery in Norfolk, which has been aged for six years and finished in ex-rum casks.

Tom Heeks, licensing manager at England Rugby, said: “This is the first time we’ve licensed an official whisky and Samuel Gulliver & Co as an independent bottler of premium English whisky is a perfect partner.”



The first release launches with an RRP of £69.00 and will be available on a pre-release allocation to England Rugby members in December, before going online and in retail specialists in the New Year.