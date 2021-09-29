Women of the Vine & Spirits launches non-profit foundation

Women of the Vine & Spirits has announced a new non-profit arm which has awarded scholarships to 59 candidates, totalling $159,700 in 2021.

The Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation received 298 applications from candidates in 37 countries throughout the year.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, those in our industry face unprecedented barriers. With so much economic loss this year, the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation received a groundbreaking number of standout applications from individuals across the globe,” said Deborah Brenner, president of the Foundation.

In addition to donations made from several beverage companies and individuals, this year’s scholarship fund saw an additional boost of contributions. For the third time, E&J Gallo Winery donated $100,000, Pernod Ricard USA gave $82,500 and Beam Suntory contributed $23,400.

Brenner added: “Through the increased donations from our generous donors the past year, we were able to award more candidates than ever before. It is through this industry support that we continue to foster our mission of diversity, equity and inclusion, and business development and innovation through our scholarship program.”