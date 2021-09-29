Women of the Vine & Spirits

Women of the Vine & Spirits launches non-profit foundation

29 September, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Women of the Vine & Spirits has announced a new non-profit arm which has awarded scholarships to 59 candidates, totalling $159,700 in 2021.

The Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation received 298 applications from candidates in 37 countries throughout the year.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, those in our industry face unprecedented barriers. With so much economic loss this year, the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation received a groundbreaking number of standout applications from individuals across the globe,” said  Deborah Brenner, president of the Foundation. 

In addition to donations made from several beverage companies and individuals, this year’s scholarship fund saw an additional boost of contributions. For the third time, E&J Gallo Winery donated $100,000, Pernod Ricard USA gave $82,500 and Beam Suntory contributed $23,400.

Brenner added: “Through the increased donations from our generous donors the past year, we were able to award more candidates than ever before.  It is through this industry support that we continue to foster our mission of diversity, equity and inclusion, and business development and innovation through our scholarship program.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Women of the Vine & Spirits




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bar food's blurred lines

Once upon a time pubs and bars were somewhere you went with the sole purpose of getting pissed and there wasn’t a knife and fork in sight, just a packet of dry roasted nuts.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter