Innis & Gunn declares 'robust' 2020 performance

The brewing side of the Innis & Gunn business accounted for 97% of the group’s £21.3m turnover, equating for a 12% decline on the previous year.

The UK off-trade was +28% year-on-year and its e-commerce sales grew +1,286% over the same period. In its key export market of Canada, there was a swing of 19% from 2019, with the brand holding position as Canada’s number one import ale.

Innis & Gunn’s flagship beer, The Original, grew by 7.4%, a positive swing of 26.2%, driven by growth in the UK and internationally.

In 2021 the company has also secured new listings for Innis & Gunn’s Lager Beer, which will now be available across almost 500 Tesco stores throughout England in 4x440ml can format.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder and master brewer said: “It is fair to say that Innis & Gunn had a strong 2020, despite it being the most challenging year in this businesses’ history and we have weathered the Covid-19 storm.

“We ensured our people stayed safe and were supported throughout and we continued our commitment to our charity partner, Meals & More, aiming to end children’s holiday hunger.

“We also used time in 2020 to focus on the future of Innis & Gunn, with the growth plans implemented already seeing significant success across the business.



“The closure of the on-trade impacted what would have been our 17th year of consecutive growth, but that aside, we have seen huge success in the off-trade and through our own e-commerce channel and we are in a strong position.”