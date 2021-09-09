Irish Distillers unveils Method and Madness Rye and Malt

Irish Distillers has launched an experimental distillate called Method and Madness Rye and Malt.

This limited-edition release was created at a special micro-distillery within the company’s world-famous Midleton site.

Distiller Katherine Condon, who joined as part of the firm’s graduate programme back in 2014, oversaw the production at the innovation hub.

The Method and Madness project began six years ago with the creation of the micro-distillery at Midleton. It delves into wood influences and cereal mixes and historic mash bills from the Irish Distillers archive to find inspiration for new releases.

Condon’s team researched the ideal ratio of rye and malt for a blend as part of the project. It eventually decided that rye should account for 60% of the blend and malt should make up the remaining 40%.

The team then double-distilled a mash of rye and malted barley and left it to mature in ex-bourbon American oak barrels.

This combination is said to evoke notes of lemon balm, white pepper, chilli flakes and toasted wood with a lingering finish of spiced fruit.

Method and Madness Rye and Malt is bottle at 46% abv. It will be available in Ireland, the UK, Dubline Airpot and online retailers, with a rrp of €95.

Condon (pictured) drew inspiration from the personal notebooks of John Jameson III, dating back to 1857, where the inclusion of rye was recorded in various mash bills.

She said: “It has been an honour to be part of the micro-distillery team from its inception in 2015 to today, sharing the first ever drops of whiskey produced there with the world.

“We have been inspired by the innovators in Irish whiskey who came before us. In turn, we have questioned tradition and challenged convention to follow their inspiration and drive the Irish whiskey category forward for a new generation of creators, consumers, and indeed, suppliers.”