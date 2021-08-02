Chapel Down appoints new CEO

Andrew Carter is set to take over from Frazer Thompson as CEO of Chapel Down winery from September this year.

Carter is currently managing director at Chase Distillery and will join Chapel Down on 13 September.

“Frazer has decided to retire after 20 years of building Chapel Down into England’s biggest wine business and has helped put English wine on the map,” said Martin Glenn, chairman of Chapel Down.



“We are fortunate to be able to announce the hiring of another high calibre executive, Andrew Carter, who has a great track record in building wines and spirits businesses and who can drive further growth at Chapel Down for the benefit of customers and shareholders alike.”

Carter added: “Chapel Down is the leading English winemaker and I look forward to further building the business and team to deliver the next stage of transformational company growth for our customers and shareholders.

“Frazer has been an extraordinary pioneer of the English winemaking industry and I will work closely with him and the Chapel Down management team to ensure a seamless transition.”