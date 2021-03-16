UK pubs will miss out on selling 14 million pints this St Patrick’s Day

Pubs across the UK will miss out on 14 million sales of pints this St Patrick’s Day due to lockdown closures, the British Beer & Pub Association has reported.

The loss of beer sales on Ireland’s national holiday will amount to a £54 million blow to the industry.

In the current roadmap to lockdown easing, UK pubs will remain closed and unable to sell takeaway beer until the 12th April. Pubs are planned to fully reopen throughout the UK on 21st June.

“A pint in the pub on St Patrick’s Day is always a joyous occasion, but sadly this year it will not happen. Hundreds of thousands of pub-goers, if not millions, across the UK will be devastated they cannot enjoy a cold one at their local,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association.

“It’s a real disappointment for our pubs too, who will miss out on what would’ve been a big boost to their trade and at a much-needed time too.

“It is a great shame our pubs cannot even sell a takeaway pint so people can celebrate St Patrick’s Day. It is abundantly clear that the Government must ensure all our pubs are fully reopened on June 21st as indicated in the roadmap.

“We urgently need to get the pub reopen and operating without restrictions so the recovery can truly begin.”

According to research by think tank, Localis, pubs will play a vital role in the country’s economic recovery. The beer and pub sector in the UK supports an estimated 900,000 jobs, paying £12.1 billion in wages, and £23.4 billion of gross value added nationwide.

The British Beer & Pub Association is the leading body representing Britain’s brewers and pub companies.