UK pubs will miss out on selling 14 million pints this St Patrick’s Day

16 March, 2021
By Oli Dodd

Pubs across the UK will miss out on 14 million sales of pints this St Patrick’s Day due to lockdown closures, the British Beer & Pub Association has reported.

The loss of beer sales on Ireland’s national holiday will amount to a £54 million blow to the industry.

In the current roadmap to lockdown easing, UK pubs will remain closed and unable to sell takeaway beer until the 12th April. Pubs are planned to fully reopen throughout the UK on 21st June.

“A pint in the pub on St Patrick’s Day is always a joyous occasion, but sadly this year it will not happen. Hundreds of thousands of pub-goers, if not millions, across the UK will be devastated they cannot enjoy a cold one at their local,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association.

“It’s a real disappointment for our pubs too, who will miss out on what would’ve been a big boost to their trade and at a much-needed time too.

“It is a great shame our pubs cannot even sell a takeaway pint so people can celebrate St Patrick’s Day. It is abundantly clear that the Government must ensure all our pubs are fully reopened on June 21st as indicated in the roadmap.

“We urgently need to get the pub reopen and operating without restrictions so the recovery can truly begin.”

According to research by think tank, Localis, pubs will play a vital role in the country’s economic recovery. The beer and pub sector in the UK supports an estimated 900,000 jobs, paying £12.1 billion in wages, and £23.4 billion of gross value added nationwide.

The British Beer & Pub Association is the leading body representing Britain’s brewers and pub companies.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, beer, million, st, day, pubs, closures, patrick’s, st patrick’s, patrick’s day, st patrick’s day, miss, pints, 14 million, lockdown closures, day due, 14 million pints, patrick’s day pubs, 14 million sales, patrick’s day due




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

The new era of Instagram earning

Trade shows – remember them? Before the world stopped we’d have attended a number of them throughout the year and be able to look down the list of recognisable guest speakers with their seminar titles. They were a source of great education which had been curated by the organisers to provide a spread of credible, engaging information.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter