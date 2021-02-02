McQueen Gin unveils augmented reality labels

A Scottish gin producer has used augmented reality in a bid to create the “world’s coolest labels” for its range.

McQueen Gin wanted to bring the labels to life by creating an exciting and immersive experience for its customers.

They can download a dedicated app and scan the label, causing the label to burst with botanicals and offering a full-length animation designed to bombard the drinker’s sense.

The technology took six months to develop and cost £20,000. It allows app users to take a virtual dive into McQueen’s black cherry and vanilla gin pool, or learn about the spirit of Ben Ledi – the mountain which overlooks the distillery – behind its Highland Dry Gin, or follow the antics of a “maverick lemon cartoon character and experience a crazy colour explosion”.

Managing director Dale McQueen, who set up the business with wife Vicky in 2015, said: “At its core, one of the fascinating sociable aspects of society can be found when we share a drink with our friends, either in the pub or in our homes.

“With that option being limited in the current climate, we have enhanced this experience by creating an engaging AR experience on our six core range bottles that people will enjoy sharing across social media. We wanted to make not just an enjoyable tasting gin but an experience which would bond people together and give them something other than great taste to talk about.

“We have achieved this through the new McQueen Gin app, which allows the user to view the augmented reality experience by simply opening the app and pointing their camera at the front label.

“Not only are we the first Scottish Gin company to integrate augmented reality, we believe that we are the first gin company in the whole of the UK to fully integrate augmented reality into our label design with our own dedicated app, showcasing how McQueen continues to lead the industry in innovation.”

McQueen previously went viral when its colour changing gin, sold at Aldi stores, captured the imagination and garnered attention from the likes of the Lad Bible.

The full range of unique gins, including Highland Dry, Colour Changing, Blackcurrant & Raspberry, Citron, Five Chilli and Black Cherry & Vanilla, can be purchased directly from McQueen via its own website or the app. It is sold in the UK, France and Australia.