WSTA launches new labelling guidance for UK no/low sector

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association has produced new guidance around the labelling of low and no alcohol drinks in the UK market.

This guidance has been produced in partnership with the WTSA’s Primary Authority Trading Standards Partners, and at the behest of both retailers and producers.

Miles Beale, chief executive of WSTA, said: “There has been a huge amount of innovation and product development across the low and no alcohol category in recent years.



“Confusion – for producers and for consumers – led to a request of the WSTA to pull together comprehensive advice. Our new guidance will help producers label and market their products with greater confidence, and will help promote clear, accurate and consistent labelling across the category, boosting consumer confidence.”

The WSTA’s new guidance aims to establish acceptable legal names, marketing text and general labelling requirements for low and no alcohol drinks.

The guidance applies to low and no alcohol drinks that are packaged and marketed as a substitute or alternative to spirit drinks and is designed to complement existing – and any future - Low Alcohol Descriptors Guidance produced by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Rob Curteis, group marketing director at Quintessential Brands, added: “With this being new territory for many producers, retailers and consumers, we welcome the WSTA’s proactive approach in giving guidance to the industry on this burgeoning category to help the consumer understand and navigate it, and also to protect the integrity of the spirits category.”