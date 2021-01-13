Milk & Honey partners with Penderyn for UK distribution

Israel's first whisky distillery Milk & Honey has partnered with Welsh distillery Penderyn to act as the exclusive UK distributor of its first range of single malt whiskies.

The range will include M&H’s The Element Series, a trilogy of single malt whiskies matured in a different types of cask from Jerez, Islay and ex-red wine casks from a local winery.

Stephen Davies, chief executive of Penderyn Distillery, said: “We’re proud to distribute The M&H’s single malts collection to the British public. There’s a new world of single malts out there to be explored, and The M&H is bringing their unique taste of Israeli whisky to our shores without us even needing to go anywhere.”

The M&H Distillery’s spirits are currently available in several global markets including the US, Canada, France, The Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Australia and South Africa.

“Despite the global situation, 2020 was the most exciting year for us with the worldwide release of our first collection of single malt whiskies,’' added Eitan Attir, CEO of The M&H Distillery. “We are very enthusiastic about this future long term partnership with Penderyn, who we believe is the best partner to develop the brand in the UK.”