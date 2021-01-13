milk & honey whisky penderyn

Milk & Honey partners with Penderyn for UK distribution

13 January, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Israel's first whisky distillery Milk & Honey has partnered with Welsh distillery Penderyn to act as the exclusive UK distributor of its first range of single malt whiskies.

The range will include M&H’s The Element Series, a trilogy of single malt whiskies matured in a different types of cask from Jerez, Islay and ex-red wine casks from a local winery.

Stephen Davies, chief executive of Penderyn Distillery, said: “We’re proud to distribute The M&H’s single malts collection to the British public. There’s a new world of single malts out there to be explored, and The M&H is bringing their unique taste of Israeli whisky to our shores without us even needing to go anywhere.”

The M&H Distillery’s spirits are currently available in several global markets including the US, Canada, France, The Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Australia and South Africa.

“Despite the global situation, 2020 was the most exciting year for us with the worldwide release of our first collection of single malt whiskies,’' added Eitan Attir, CEO of The M&H Distillery. “We are very enthusiastic about this future long term partnership with Penderyn, who we believe is the best partner to develop the brand in the UK.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Milk & Honey, penderyn




Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bottled cocktails: The dos and don'ts

Pre-made cocktails have always carried a stigma, which I find odd. The romance of watching bartenders make drinks from scratch left pre-batched cocktails feeling cheap to many consumers, but lockdowns have forced this attitude to change.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter