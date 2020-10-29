The World's 50 Best 51-100 list announced for 2020

The World’s 50 Best Bars has released its extended 51-100 list, presented in association with Mancino Vermouth, with London’s Scout at the top.

Matt Whiley’s venue, which re-located to Hackney in 2018, is focused on sustainability and locally sourced ingredients.

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The evolution of the 51-100 list, which sees 26 new entries this edition, reflects the pace of progress in the global cocktail industry.



“Despite relentless challenges this year, these bars have emerged with inspiring resilience, with many advancing in their recovery process. As guests look to start planning their next bar experiences, we hope that this extended list will be a source of inspiration to get people talking about returning to great cocktail bars as soon as they can.

The US leads the 51-100 list with seven bars including new entries Cafe La Trova in Miami (70), San Francisco’s Pacific Cocktail Haven (74), Chicago’s Kumiko (82) and New York’s Death & Co (89).

Singapore has topped Asia with five out of 16 bars on the list. No Sleep Club (53) is the highest-ranked Asian bar in the list, while China has three venues, including one new entry, which is The Wise King (83).



The UK tops Europe with four bars in London, led by Scout at 51, followed by Scarfes Bar at (54), Donovan Bar (63) and Happiness Forgets (78).



The announcement of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020, sponsored by Perrier, follows on from the work of the 50 Best for Recovery programme, which has to date raised $1.25m for hospitality venues across the globe.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020 will be announced in a digital countdown on 5 November, beginning at 3pm UK time.

51-100 List Ranking

51 Scout - London - UK

52 Dr. Stravinsky - Barcelona - Spain

53 No Sleep Club - Singapore - Singapore

54 Scarfes Bar - London - UK

55 Danico - Paris - France

56 AHA Saloon - Taipei - Taiwan

57 Speak Low - Shanghai - China

58 The Old Man - Singapore - Singapore

59 Hanky Panky - Mexico City - Mexico

60 La Factoría - Old San Juan - Puerto Rico

61 The Pontiac - Hong Kong - China

62 Vesper - Bangkok - Thailand

63 Donovan Bar - London - UK

64 Tippling Club - Singapore - Singapore

65 Schumann’s - Munich - Germany

66 Siete Negronis - Santiago - Chile

67 Galaxy Bar - Dubai - UAE

68 Sub Astor - Sao Paulo - Brazil

69 Sin & Tax - Johannesburg - South Africa