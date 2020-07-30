50 Best For Recovery Grants deadline extended

THe deadline for applications to the 50 Best For Recovery Fund, a global initiative to provide financial relief for the hospitality sector, has been extended.

Bars worldwide can now apply for a grant of up to $5,000 from the Recovery Fund with applications closing on Sunday, 2 August, at 23:59 BST.

Any bar in the world (even if temporarily shuttered) can apply for a direct grant online and the criteria and information on how to apply are outlined here.

The grants will be distributed in September by the World’s 50 Best Recovery CIC, a non-profit organisation set up by the team behind The World’s 50 Best Bars.

The Recovery Fund was raised by the recent Bid For Recovery auction, donations from the organisation’s sponsors and proceeds from the Home Comforts e-cookbook.