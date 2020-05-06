50 Best for Recovery launches to support global bar industry

The World’s 50 Best Bars has launched a three-pronged campaign called 50 Best for Recovery to provide tangible financial relief to the hospitality industry.

The first part of the project is the 50 Best Recovery Fund, with the financial backing of founding donor Perrier. The fund will support a range of non-profit organisations working in different parts of the globe to aid the survival and eventual revival of the bars sector.

Funds will be raised through donations from 50 Best’s partners as well as a range of accessible initiatives through which guests will be able to give back to the bar community.



The World’s 50 Best Bars Recovery Hub is the second part of the campaign which will generate content that will offer advice, information and inspiration for the sector.

Part three involves a virtual Recovery Summit in October, focusing on how the bar world can thrive once again. The summit will comprise a range of events including masterclasses, case studies and discussion forums and will gather the global drinks community together online to share learnings, best practices and discuss a post-pandemic world for the industry.



Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “With 50 Best Recovery, we took a step back to examine our strengths and work out how we can best apply these to provide concrete help to the bar community.



“We will utilise our network, our relationships and our global reach to raise money, collate valuable information and provide a platform to share experiences. We stand alongside our partners in supporting the bar world and believe that we have a key role to assist in accelerating the rebirth of bars across the globe after this truly harrowing period.”

Over the coming weeks, 50 Best will launch a series of fund-raising initiatives to encourage further contributions to the Recovery Fund. This will include the 50 Best ‘Bid for Recovery’ Auction in June and the publishing of Home Comforts: simple lockdown recipes from the world’s best chefs and bartenders in e-book form.