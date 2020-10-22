zing zang

Zing Zang launches RTD range in US

22 October, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

US pre-mixed cocktail company Zing Zang has launched a new line of spirits-based ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails.

Zing Zang RTD cocktails will initially be available in three varieties: Bloody Mary, Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour in two-serve cans at 9% abv. 

The cocktails will be initially introduced in 20 US states, with additional distribution to follow in 2021.

“Consumers want bartender-quality cocktails that are convenient for at-home and on-the-go consumption. That’s exactly what Zing Zang has always been known and trusted to deliver,” said Brent Albertson, CEO at Chicago-based Zing Zang.

“Our new RTDs are real cocktails, made with our bold Zing Zang mixes and high-quality premium spirits, unlike most canned cocktail drinks and hard seltzers which are just watered-down malt or beer-based drinks.” 

According to industry analysts IWSR, the RTD category in the US is valued at $8bn, with volume growth significantly outpacing beer, wine, and spirits. 

RTD consumption in the US is expected to increase by 72% by 2024, IWSR reports.

