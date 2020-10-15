Caribbean Export Development Agency launches virtual expo

15 October, 2020
By Martin Green

Several spirits brands will be featured at the first ever virtual expo hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency on November 17-18.

“Absolutely Caribbean – Unlocking the Profit Potential of the Caribbean” will showcase products from some of the region’s leading producers.

The event is supported by the West Indies Rum & Spirit Producer’s Association, which will host a session on premium alcoholic drinks in collaboration with the Rum and Spirits Academy of Europe.

Attendees can book slots and meet producers of everything from rum to hot sauce and nutraceuticals.

There will also be a presentation by European consumer goods and retail experts to discuss the latest insights on these fast-moving consumer goods within the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Dr. Damie Sinanan, manager of competitiveness and export promotion at the Caribbean Export Development Agency, said: “We’re really excited to be organising our first virtual expo. We have seen a growing trend for Caribbean food, beverages and natural products across Europe in the last few years which presents a real opportunity for us.

“In the UK alone, Caribbean food is now estimated to be worth £97 million, with the number of Caribbean restaurants in the last year having grown by 144%.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: products, rum, producers, leading, profit potential, caribbean, potential, region’s, indies, showcase, caribbean”, leading producers, region’s leading, “absolutely caribbean, showcase products, virtual expo hosted, export development agency, 18 “absolutely caribbean, west indies rum, region’s leading producers




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter