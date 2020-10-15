Caribbean Export Development Agency launches virtual expo

Several spirits brands will be featured at the first ever virtual expo hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency on November 17-18.

“Absolutely Caribbean – Unlocking the Profit Potential of the Caribbean” will showcase products from some of the region’s leading producers.

The event is supported by the West Indies Rum & Spirit Producer’s Association, which will host a session on premium alcoholic drinks in collaboration with the Rum and Spirits Academy of Europe.

Attendees can book slots and meet producers of everything from rum to hot sauce and nutraceuticals.

There will also be a presentation by European consumer goods and retail experts to discuss the latest insights on these fast-moving consumer goods within the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Dr. Damie Sinanan, manager of competitiveness and export promotion at the Caribbean Export Development Agency, said: “We’re really excited to be organising our first virtual expo. We have seen a growing trend for Caribbean food, beverages and natural products across Europe in the last few years which presents a real opportunity for us.

“In the UK alone, Caribbean food is now estimated to be worth £97 million, with the number of Caribbean restaurants in the last year having grown by 144%.”