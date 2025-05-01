Women Leading Rum evolves to include spirits

Women Leading Rum has announced the expansion of its organisation to now include those involved in spirits, becoming Women Leading Rum & Spirits.

Women Leading Rum & Spirits aims to include women from other spirits categories, creating a stronger and more diverse community, also introducing a new international mentoring programme.

Larissa Arjona, president of Women Leading Rum, said: "Growth and evolution are essential in any industry, and the spirits world is no exception. This transformation responds to a latent need to bring together women from different specialties to share knowledge, inspire each other, and strengthen our impact in the sector.

"The spirits industry is a constantly evolving ecosystem, where the presence of women has been key at every stage of the process, from production to marketing and distribution. With this expansion, we reaffirm our commitment to providing women with a platform where they can grow professionally and contribute their invaluable experience,” adds Arjona.

The addition of the mentoring programme seeks to connect emerging women with established figures in the industry, through personalised sessions, specialised training, and access to professional visibility.