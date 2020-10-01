Plantation launches Extrême No.4 Collection

Plantation rum is set to release its Extrême No.4 Collection consisting of eight rums to selected global market this October.

Now into its fourth iteration, it is the most successful, limited edition series of rums launched by the brand historically and each rum is selected by master blender Alexandre Gabriel.

All of the rums undergo a double-ageing process, whereby barrels are transported for 30-40 days by boat, which is said to increase the liquid’s intensity as a result of extreme conditions.

The first part of the rum’s ageing takes place in tropical Caribbean weather in bourbon casks before spending at least one year in Ferrand French oak casks in France.

The UK will go live with Plantation St Lucia 2007 at 16:00 on Friday 2 October from Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange (RRP: £150).

The Rums: x 8 Extrême No.4 rums:

UNITED KINGDOM

Saint Lucia 2007, Saint Lucia Distillers, Coffey Still Column, RR104, 58,9% Vol

Available from The Whisky Exchange & Master of Malt from 02.10.20 RRP £150

FRANCE

Jamaica 1984, Clarendon Distillery, Vendome Double Retort Pot Still, MMW, 74,8% Vol

GERMANY

Jamaica 1996, Long Pond Distillery, Blair Column, CRV, 60,3% Vol

DENMARK

Jamaica 2000, Long Pond Distillery, John Dore Double Retort Pot Still, ITP, 52,1% Vol

BELGIUM

Guyana 1993, Uitvlught, Port Mourant Double Retort Pot Still, 51,9% Vol

UNITED STATES

Jamaica 1995, Long Pond Distillery, John Dore Double Retort Pot Still, STC^E, 57,8% Alc./Vol

UNITED STATES

Jamaica 1994, Clarendon Distillery, Vendome Double Retort Pot Still, MMW, 53,6% Alc./Vol

SWEDEN

Jamaica 1995, Long Pond Distillery, John Dore Double Retort Pot Still, ITP, 62,6% Vol

Suggested retail price of between 170€ and 380€