Plantation launches Extrême No.4 Collection

Now into its fourth iteration, it is the most successful, limited edition series of rums launched by the brand historically and each rum is selected by master blender Alexandre Gabriel.
All of the rums undergo a double-ageing process, whereby barrels are transported for 30-40 days by boat, which is said to increase the liquid’s intensity as a result of extreme conditions.
The first part of the rum’s ageing takes place in tropical Caribbean weather in bourbon casks before spending at least one year in Ferrand French oak casks in France.
The UK will go live with Plantation St Lucia 2007 at 16:00 on Friday 2 October from Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange (RRP: £150).
The Rums: x 8 Extrême No.4 rums:
UNITED KINGDOM
Saint Lucia 2007, Saint Lucia Distillers, Coffey Still Column, RR104, 58,9% Vol
Available from The Whisky Exchange & Master of Malt from 02.10.20 RRP £150
FRANCE
Jamaica 1984, Clarendon Distillery, Vendome Double Retort Pot Still, MMW, 74,8% Vol
GERMANY
Jamaica 1996, Long Pond Distillery, Blair Column, CRV, 60,3% Vol
DENMARK
Jamaica 2000, Long Pond Distillery, John Dore Double Retort Pot Still, ITP, 52,1% Vol
BELGIUM
Guyana 1993, Uitvlught, Port Mourant Double Retort Pot Still, 51,9% Vol
UNITED STATES
Jamaica 1995, Long Pond Distillery, John Dore Double Retort Pot Still, STC^E, 57,8% Alc./Vol
UNITED STATES
Jamaica 1994, Clarendon Distillery, Vendome Double Retort Pot Still, MMW, 53,6% Alc./Vol
SWEDEN
Jamaica 1995, Long Pond Distillery, John Dore Double Retort Pot Still, ITP, 62,6% Vol
Suggested retail price of between 170€ and 380€