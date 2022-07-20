Plantation to launch charity bottling to support Ukrainian humanitarian aid

Plantation Rum has announced the launch of a limited-edition bottling with all proceeds going to BudmoUA, a charity that delivers meals to those in need in Ukraine run by members of the country’s hospitality industry.

Barbados 2015 Ukraine Charity Bottling, featuring a label in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, is a limited release of 246 individually numbered bottles.

“We all know people directly affected by this war, and we wanted to support BudmoUA’s mission to help the Ukrainian people,” said Alexandre Gabriel, master blender of Plantation Rum.

“The spirit of hospitality is central to our values at Plantation Rum and, with this donation, the association will now be able to invest in vans to deliver thousands of meals, providing nourishment and comfort to thousands of Ukrainians in war-affected areas every day.”

Bottles at 51.7%, the liquid was first aged for two years in Bourbon barrels in tropical climate, then spent a year in Ferrand casks in France, before being re-casked for four years in an ex-Teeling single malt whiskey cask.

Maison Ferrand, the Plantation Rum brand owner, has pledged the full sale price of €65 per bottle or a total of €16,000, will be donated to Budmo UA.

“All the BudmoUA team would like to thank Maison Ferrand for the support and 16,000€ donation,” said Kateryna Mykhailenko, PR manager for BudmoUA.

“This is the biggest donation we have received yet. We will use this money to buy two vans for the food and humanitarian aid delivery to the war-affected areas as well as the evacuation of civilians.

“Budmo is our cheersing tradition: every time we raise a glass in Ukraine we say Budmo! So thank you once again and Budmo!”

Barbados 2015 Ukraine Charity Bottling will be available in Europe from La Maison du Whisky online retail platform www.whisky.fr, from Wednesday 20 July 2022.