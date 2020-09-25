German rye producer Stork Club targets export markets

Germany’s first rye whiskey distillery has teamed up with export agency Proof Strength in a bid to boost its presence in various markets around the world.

Stork Club produces small batches of straight rye, full proof rye and a rosé-rye aperitif at the Spreewald distillery in Schlepzig, 70km south of Berlin.

Malted and unmalted rye is blended and then matured in ex-bourbon and ex-white wine casks.

Co-founder Bastian Heuser said: “I have known Ian Matthews and theProof Strength team for many years, and their knowledge of export markets and their expertise in helping craft brands to expand their global footprint is second to none.

“We’re looking forward to introducing our craft rye whiskey to a wider audience around the world.”

Proof Strength also distributes Ron Colón Salvadoreño, Goslings rum, Bacoo rum, Rebel Yell bourbon, Fernet Hunter, Ezra Brooks bourbon, and Our/Vodka.

Director Ian Matthews said: “They’ve got a great range of quality craft rye whiskeys made with love and care in their distillery in Germany just an hour outside of Berlin.

“The whiskeys have won numerous awards. We really love their experimental spirit. They are the first to have launched a whiskey aperitif, taking whiskey to a different drinking occasion.”