Rebel Yell launches second special edition exclusive to Europe

Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers has launched its second limited edition release of Rebel Yell bourbon in the UK.

The new Rebel Yell Cognac Cask Finish is the distiller’s second bourbon which won’t be released in the US, with sales limited to the European market.

Parent company Luxco saw its European sales rise 22% in value last year making it a key target for the business.

The latest release sees Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon finished in cognac casks for six months. The whiskey is bottled at 45% abv bourbon and will be on-sale from October at £34 per 700ml bottle.

A limited run of 6,000 bottles will be released during the next 12 months and Lux Row Distillers’ master distiller and head blender John Rempe will consider another special finish for 2021.

“Secondary finishing is having a huge renaissance in the bourbon category, as it really appeals to consumers who typically value age statements and vintages in spirits,” said Rempe.



“This is particularly true in the UK and Europe, where a secondary finish in bourbon is regarded as a yardstick for creative and complex flavours that must be tasted and savoured.”

Greg Mefford, international sales director at Luxco, added: “The secondary finish enables us to take the very best of the wheated Rebel Yell, which is aged over four years, and give its flavour a real point of difference that won’t necessarily be achieved by leaving the whiskey to sit for years longer in its original charred white oak barrels.

“This innovative finishing really appeals to consumers who are increasingly inquisitive and adventurous when it comes to seeking out different tasting bourbons. It’ll help us further boost bourbon exports and grow the category internationally over the coming years.”

Rebel Yell Cognac Cask Finish will be distributed by Cellar Trends in the UK and be available through the on and off-trade.