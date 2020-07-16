Francisco Alcaraz retires after 30 years at Patrón

David Rodriguez has been promoted to master distiller of Patrón tequila taking over from Francisco Alcaraz after more than 30 years in the role.

Rodriguez comes up from director general of Patrón spirits manufacturing operations in Mexico and has been working under the now retired Alcaraz for nearly 18 years.

“I am incredibly humbled to take on the role as master distiller and I offer Francisco our limitless gratitude for helping build this iconic brand and changing the tequila category forever,” said Rodriguez.

Alcaraz was the longest standing master distiller working in the tequila business, with 50 years of service including more than 30 years at Patrón. During his tenure, Alcaraz helped shape Patrón to the become the top-selling premium tequila brand in the world, selling 2.8m 9-liter cases in 2019.

The veteran has been credited with defining Patrón’s signature taste profile and developing the core tequilas in the range alongside the limited-edition releases.

“I am privileged to have had such a fulfilling and life changing career at Patrón tequila,” said Alcaraz. “The time has come to pass the baton and there is no better person for the job than David Rodriguez.



“I am grateful to leave my life’s work in the hands of such an incredible and passionate professional. David is like family to me and I know he will carry on and honour the Patrón process.”