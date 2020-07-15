Kahlúa Nitro Cold Brew

Kahlúa launches Nitro Cold Brew RTD cocktail

15 July, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Kahlúa has launched Nitro Cold Brew, a coffee cocktail RTD made with rum, coffee liqueur and Arabica cold brew coffee.

The cocktail has 80 calories and the can has a widget meaning it can now be poured in less than three seconds. 

Troy Gorczyca, US brand director at Kahlúa said: “The data shows that the popularity of RTDs is continuing to grow rapidly and as coffee cocktail culture progresses into the RTD category, Kahlúa Nitro Cold Brew is the perfect marriage. Tapping into the desire for convenience without compromise - it’s the best of both worlds.” 

Kahlúa Nitro Cold Brew is 4.5% abv and available throughout the UK.

Kahlúa coffee liqueur is owned by Pernod Ricard and is a member of Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club, having sold 1.6m 9-litre cases in 2019.

Keywords: Kahlúa Nitro Cold Brew




