California bars ordered to close following spike in coronavirus cases

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all bars to shut their doors after a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.

Wineries, breweries and indoor restaurants were also forced to close down as the authorities battle to stem the coronavirus spread.

More than 330,000 people have now been infected in California following a significant surge over the past week, and the death toll has passed the 7,000 mark.

Newsom has taken drastic action by imposing a sweeping rollback of reopening plans. Movie theaters, zoos and cardrooms were also ordered to close. Restaurants can continue to serve diners outdoors, but indoor and outdoor bars have been told to cease operations.

The governor ordered the 30 hardest hit counties – covering 80% of the state’s population – to close gyms, churches, non-essential offices, shopping malls and hairdressers.

“This virus is not going away any time soon,” said Newsom. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that Covid-19 is not going away any time soon, until there is a vaccine and/or an effective therapy.”