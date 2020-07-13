California bars ordered to close following spike in coronavirus cases

13 July, 2020
By Martin Green

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all bars to shut their doors after a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.

Wineries, breweries and indoor restaurants were also forced to close down as the authorities battle to stem the coronavirus spread.

More than 330,000 people have now been infected in California following a significant surge over the past week, and the death toll has passed the 7,000 mark.

Newsom has taken drastic action by imposing a sweeping rollback of reopening plans. Movie theaters, zoos and cardrooms were also ordered to close. Restaurants can continue to serve diners outdoors, but indoor and outdoor bars have been told to cease operations.

The governor ordered the 30 hardest hit counties – covering 80% of the state’s population – to close gyms, churches, non-essential offices, shopping malls and hairdressers.

“This virus is not going away any time soon,” said Newsom. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that Covid-19 is not going away any time soon, until there is a vaccine and/or an effective therapy.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: bars, time, following, restaurants, california, covid 19, COVID, spike, ordered, newsom, indoor, covering 80%, 30 hardest, governor ordered, cease operations, non essential offices, movie theaters zoos, serve diners outdoors, gyms churches non, churches non essential




Comment

Philip Duff

Duff Said: Awash with rum

As the weather gets bleak Philip Duff turns to the warming notes of rum for comfort. But there are currently several elements unsettling the category

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter