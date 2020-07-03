Prosecco DOCG achieved record sales in 2019

The Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG produced and sold a record 92 million bottles in 2019 after enjoying a large harvest the previous year.

The DOCG represents the premium end of the Prosecco market, with grapes grown in the region’s traditional heartland.

Overall revenue from its activity increased 1.2% in 2019 to reach the highest levels since the creation of the DOCG in in 1969.

The Italians kept just over half of the production for themselves, with 56.3% sold in the domestic market and 43.7% going to exports.

It reached a production value of €524.6 million, and noted that exports are growing due to the producers’ desire and ability to reach new markets where demand is increasing.

However, sales may end up decreasing in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis. IWSR forecasts that global sales of sparkling wine will decline significantly this year, as consumers have little to celebrate.

Yet IWSR chief executive Mark Meek believes Prosecco will rebound quickly.

He said: “Wine has been declining steadily in many developed markets. Only sparkling wine has been holding it up, mainly driven by Prosecco. We expect wine to be severely affected by the downturn – still wine, sparkling and Champagne to see double-digit declines.

“If we look at sparkling wine, we see very steep decline in 2020. The reasons behind that are twofold. Champagne consumption has dropped quite dramatically in the Covid year. Its obvious that people don’t want a celebratory drink in this crisis period. Sparkling wine and Champagne is very much an outdoor, on-trade premise focused category. We do expect it to get back to some level of normality by 2024.

“Rather surprisingly, Prosecco will face steep decline, but then return quickly.”