Diageo Australia launches $1.2m giveaway to help bar trade recover

Diageo Australia is giving away 130,000 free drinks to help bars across the country get back on their feet following the coronavirus lockdown.

The firm’s Welcome Back support package is valued at $1.2 million. Bar owners can contact their local Diageo Australia representative to sign up for the scheme.

Diageo will cover the costs of a number of cocktail or highballs made from a base of Ketel One vodka, Tanqueray gin, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Bundaberg Small Batch rum, Talisker 10 Year Old or Bulleit bourbon.

The initiative is available to 1,000 bars across Australia from Thursday this week.

Commercial director Chris Shaw said: “This has been a challenging time for all of us but our pubs, bars, restaurants and hospitality venues, many of them small businesses that employ thousands across the country, have been particularly hard hit over the last few months. As we start to see some light at the end of the tunnel and our on-premise partners slowly re-open, Diageo Australia is backing them when they need it most.

“This multifaceted support package will include trade deals, bonus stock that will equate to Diageo shouting them 130,000 standard drinks, and PR and marketing amplification for venues. This means a $1.2 million injection into our participating on-premise partners as they start to get back on their feet and welcome the return of patrons to their favourite venues.”

Bars and restaurants have started to reopen in various Australian states after the infection rate tailed off. Restrictions are in place on the number of guests that businesses can welcome as there is still a risk of community transmission.

Australia has reported 16,759 coronavirus cases so far, resulting in 669 deaths.