Lucas Bols

Lucas Bols rebrands with new recipes and design

12 May, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Lucas Bols has undergone a global relaunch of its Bols Liqueurs range with new recipes made with natural botanicals and a new bottle design.

“Consumers around the world are increasingly conscious of their alcohol consumption and health. With our new Bols Liqueurs crafted with natural botanicals, we offer them a great base for high quality and tasteful cocktails which contain less alcohol and less calories,” said Sandie van Doorne, creative & communications director Lucas Bols.

As well as containing less calories and a lower abv, the new bottle design includes a cocktail gallery which can be scanned from the bottles via smartphones to encourage bartenders and consumers to use Bols Liqueurs as the main base for drinks.

The new Bols Liqueurs will be available around the world from spring on a market-by-market basis and earlier this year the Bols Liqueurs range, comprising of more than 40 flavours, featured in the top 10 most trending and best selling liqueur brands in Drinks International’s Annual Brands Report 2020.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Lucas Bols




Comment

Philip Duff

Duff Said: Awash with rum

As the weather gets bleak Philip Duff turns to the warming notes of rum for comfort. But there are currently several elements unsettling the category

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter