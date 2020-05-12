Lucas Bols rebrands with new recipes and design

Lucas Bols has undergone a global relaunch of its Bols Liqueurs range with new recipes made with natural botanicals and a new bottle design.

“Consumers around the world are increasingly conscious of their alcohol consumption and health. With our new Bols Liqueurs crafted with natural botanicals, we offer them a great base for high quality and tasteful cocktails which contain less alcohol and less calories,” said Sandie van Doorne, creative & communications director Lucas Bols.

As well as containing less calories and a lower abv, the new bottle design includes a cocktail gallery which can be scanned from the bottles via smartphones to encourage bartenders and consumers to use Bols Liqueurs as the main base for drinks.

The new Bols Liqueurs will be available around the world from spring on a market-by-market basis and earlier this year the Bols Liqueurs range, comprising of more than 40 flavours, featured in the top 10 most trending and best selling liqueur brands in Drinks International’s Annual Brands Report 2020.