Camden Town Brewery rebrands for NHS

Camden Town Brewery has rebranded its classic Camden Hells Lager to Camden Heroes, with all proceeds being donated to charities supporting UK healthcare throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

All NHS workers will be able to claim a free six pack of Camden Heroes Lager by signing up to the Camden Web Shop, using their NHS email address and entering the code ‘HEROESFORHEROES’ at checkout.

The Camden Heroes Lager is available to purchase online and 20,000 cans have been donated directly to frontline staff at hospitals, ambulance stations and clinics for when they finish their shift.

“We had so many people contacting us from hospitals asking for beers to replace their weekly pub team visits. We were more than happy to help but wanted to do more,” said Jasper Cuppaidge, founder of Camden Town Brewery.

“That’s why we created Camden Heroes Lager to say a massive thank you to the amazing healthcare workers and show our support the best way we know how, brewing beer."