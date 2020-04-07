Ramón Bilbao takes Spanish Wine Academy online

Ramón Bilbao has launched its Spanish Wine Academy online in light of the necessary postponement of its international events calendar this spring.

The educational programme is designed to showcase the quality and diversity of Spanish wines and was due to launch in the UK in March, with events in Spain and Russia over the next two months before Cyprus later in the year.

However Ramón Bilbao’s Academy is now live in partnership with decanter.com and will have regular Instagram tastings and online ‘wine meets’ around the world. The Spanish Wine Academy Youtube channel will also be launched as planned in June.

“The Spanish Wine Academy is devoted to helping trade and consumers discover the distinctive, excellent styles from the different DOs of Spain,” said Carmen Giné, marketing director at Ramón Bilbao.



“We launched the initiative in 2018 in Moscow, taking sommeliers on a tour of Spain’s key regions and on a detailed journey into the viticultural and vinification techniques behind some of our country’s top wines.



“The plan was always to take this onto the open road in 2020, talking to our customers around the world both online and in person - we have to acknowledge the difficulty and uncertainty of these times, but we can also still celebrate Spanish wines.”

The winery is also working with Decanter to publish a series of articles looking at different aspects of Spanish wine production including the effect of altitude, the ageing of Spanish whites, the Garnacha effect and sustainability in the vineyard.